Falcons sputter in second half, lose to Utah State in Mountain West tourney opener

LAS VEGAS (KKTV) - The Air Force men’s basketball season ended in the first round of the Mountain West tournament Wednesday, falling to Utah State 83-56.

The #10 Falcons were unable to contain #7 Utah State in the second half, allowing the Aggies to shoot a blistering 81% from the floor. Air Force was led by 21 points and 10 rebounds from sophomore Joseph Octave, setting career highs in both categories in the process. Freshman Jake Heidbreder added 14 points for the Falcons.

Air Force finishes their season with an 11-18 record, losing 14 of their final 17 games.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.