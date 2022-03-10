Colorado Springs Police Department donating body armor to Ukraine

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is aiding the Ukrainians in their war against Russia.

A CSPD spokesperson confirmed with 11 News that the police department would be donating used body armor to the war effort.

CSPD is one of the Colorado law enforcement agencies answering the call by state officials to donate excess equipment to the Ukrainians fighting for their homeland. Gov. Jared Polis’ administration, Colorado Department of Public Safety and Colorado Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) jointly put out the request Wednesday.

“Colorado is doing everything we can to oppose the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and supplying body armor will help save lives of brave Ukrainians fighting to protect their freedom. We have surplus body armor sitting on shelves, and we know that it can urgently be used to help stop Putin and save Ukraine,” Polis said.

Equipment can be dropped off at the following locations through 3 p.m. March 14:

Denver Armory, 5275 Franklin St., Denver

Windsor Armory, 31725 Great Western Drive, Windsor

North Colorado Springs Armory, 9510 Voyager Parkway, Colorado Springs

Pueblo Armory, 1215 Acero Ave., Pueblo

Grand Junction Armory, 482 28 Road, Grand Junction

To ensure that all materials meet safety standards, the state is only accepting donations from law enforcement agencies, not from the general public. Members of the public wanting to support Ukraine can make a financial donation to any of the international non-profit organizations that are helping civilians impacted by the war. One option is the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund, a verified GoFundMe set up by the U.S. State Department.

“The Colorado Department of Military and Veterans Affairs is proud to participate in the state of Colorado’s efforts to help the people of Ukraine,” DMVA Executive Director Laura Clellan said.

“If even one life of a citizen soldier who is defending their country is saved, then this time-sensitive effort will have been worth it. Please consider donating your serviceable used or excess body armor and ballistic helmets,” CDPS Executive Director Stan Hilkey.

