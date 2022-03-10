Colorado Springs man found guilty of multiple charges tied to child porn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs man was found guilty of multiple counts tied to sexual exploitation of a child.

Colorado Springs Police arrested Eeann Cummings on Dec. 10, 2020, members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit executed a search warrant in the 2400 block of Barkman Drive that day. The neighborhood is near Chelton Road and Astrozon Boulevard on the southeast side of the city.

Cummings pleaded not guilty in the case. On Tuesday, the 27-year-old man was found guilty of multiple charges tied to sexual exploitation of a child, His sentencing is scheduled for June 1.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.