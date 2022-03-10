Colorado man sentenced for dealing fentanyl resulting in death

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKTV) - As lawmakers work to combat fentanyl overdoses in Colorado, a Grand Junction man was sentenced for dealing the drug resulting in at least one deadly overdose.

Christopher Huggett, 30, was sentenced recently to 14 years in prison as part of a plea agreement. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Huggett started selling counterfeit pills in 2017 and was aware of multiple deaths tied to the product he was putting on the streets. In one instance, Huggett sold pills to Zacharia Green. Green sold those pills to someone only identified to the public as “J.E.” J.E. used just part of a pill distributed by Huggett and Green and died. In early 2018, Huggett went with a man named Bruce Holder to Mexico to get more fentanyl pills. The pair returned to Grand Junction with several thousand fentanyl pills concealed in the dash of Holder’s vehicle.

“After Huggett was arrested and detained in this matter, he solicited the murder of a witness,” part of a news release from the Department of Justice reads. “In what Huggett has claimed was false bravado, he offered two inmates $5,000 and a vehicle to arrange for Green’s death. Huggett also provided one of these inmates with information on where Green could be located. After investigating this matter, agents confronted Huggett about his actions. Huggett acknowledged that he had asked inmates to have Green murdered but claimed that he did not actually intend for that to occur. Huggett stated that he was presenting a front to keep up appearances in the jail and spoke only with inmates that he believed had no possibility of release.”

Holder was eventually convicted of distributing fentanyl resulting in death, his sentencing is scheduled for May 4. Green was previously sentenced to two years in prison for his role in J.E.’s death.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.