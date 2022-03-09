TSA: Firearms becoming popular item brought through airport security, how to properly travel with them

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Ahead of what airport officials across the nation expect to be a very busy spring travel season, the Colorado Springs Airport and TSA are urging people to check their carry-on luggage for prohibited items.

“Every traveler needs to check the contents of their carry-on luggage prior to leaving home to ensure they are not bringing prohibited items of any type to the security checkpoint. This is especially true for those who are traveling with a firearm,” said TSA Federal Security Director Larry Nau. “The recent increase in the number of firearms discovered by TSA officers at COS forces me to state the obvious: one firearm discovery at the checkpoint is one firearm too many. Avoid making a mistake, avoid expensive civil penalties and properly pack your firearm for travel in checked luggage.”

As of March 9 in 2022, TSA employees say they have found nine firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage, which is on track to be a brand new record.

“The highest number we’ve ever had here in Colorado Springs is 15 in 2021; 15 firearms in travelers carry-on luggage last year, and we’re at nine. So we’re at a rate to exceed that and frankly were at a rate to exceed that before even half the year is gone,” says TSA spokesperson, Lorie Dankers.

The most recent firearm was reportedly found on Sunday.

Nationally in 2022, TSA officers have discovered more than 975 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage. This represents a 43% increase over the number discovered at this point in 2021.

11 News also reached out to TSA to see how many firearms were found at Denver International Airport; they say so far this year 25 firearms have been found in carry-on luggage.

Below is a summary of TSA firearm discoveries from 2018 to 2021:

2018 2019 2020* 2021 2022** COS totals 12 4 9 15 9 National totals 4,239 4,432 3,257 5,972 975+

*Number of passenger screened nationally was 39% of prior year’s total.

**2022 data current as of March 9.

Anytime a TSA officer spots a firearm in a carry-on bag on the x-ray screen at security, the screening process stops for everyone while local law enforcement is called to the airport.

A law enforcement officer will take control of the firearm and remove the passenger and weapon from the checkpoint.

“It’s TSA’s job to find the firearm, to keep it out of the sterile area of the airport, to keep it off of the airplane. It’s law-enforcement’s job to determine what penalties that traveler might face,” says Dankers.

In addition to potential criminal citations, the traveler could face civil penalties of up to $10,000. The penalty is determined on a case-by-case basis.

Those who are part of TSA PreCheck and bring a firearm through security in their carry-on luggage also risk being disqualified from the program.

How to travel with a firearm on a commercial aircraft

TSA and airport officials say firearms can only be transported if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage. Ammunition should be placed in its original packaging.

TSA and airport officials say firearms can only be transported if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage. Ammunition should be placed in its original packaging. (KKTV)

TSA and airport officials say firearms can only be transported if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage. Ammunition should be placed in its original packaging. (KKTV)

At the airport counter during the check-in process, the passenger should go to the ticket counter “to declare the firearm, ammunition and any firearm parts.”

Click here for additional TSA information related to the transportation of firearms and ammunition.

For a full list of items you can and cannot bring through airport security, click here.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.