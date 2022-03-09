Advertisement

Southbound express lane closed from Castle Rock to Monument Hill until 4 p.m. Wednesday

(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:01 AM MST|Updated: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:40 PM MST
MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - Drivers can expect potential delays in the I-25 “Gap” Wednesday as road crews work in the area.

The southbound express lane will be closed from Castle Rock to Monument Hill from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. for wall patching work.

The work follows emergency asphalt repairs Tuesday, which shut down the southbound express lane from Plum Creek Parkway to Larkspur. That closure caused significant traffic issues, and drivers can likely expect more of the same Wednesday.

CDOT asks drivers to be extra cautious in work zone areas for the safety of the crews working Wednesday.

⚠️TRAVEL ALERT⚠️ Southbound I-25 Express Lane Closure Today UPDATE - Today’s Express Lane closure is cancelled due to...

Posted by I-25 South Gap on Wednesday, March 9, 2022

