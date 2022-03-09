Advertisement

Some marijuana is being laced with meth and fentanyl in Pueblo, according to police

Generic marijuana. http://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/
Generic marijuana. http://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/(MGN/Pexels)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:29 PM MST
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo put out a stern warning on social media stating the department has seen an increase in overdoses tied to marijuana being laced with other drugs.

“Many users who buy marijuana illegally from street dealers are experiencing adverse reactions while smoking marijuana,” part of the social media post reads. “Locally, marijuana has been found to be laced with dangerous drugs such as fentanyl and methamphetamine.”

The post adds the department has been on numerous calls where “unsuspecting” marijuana users have overdosed. The message was shared Tuesday evening.

“Marijuana users should be aware of this and never buy from an unregulated source,” the post states.

You can read the full tweet below:

