Several Pueblo schools on secured perimeter status following threat investigation

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo School of Arts and Sciences has placed its campuses on secured perimeter status Wednesday as a precaution following a reported threat.

The threat was targeted at The Jones Charter Academy, but all of the schools in the PSAS network were placed under a shelter-in-place order briefly Wednesday morning while the threat was investigated.

“We have asked that all students keep their backpacks and other personal items outside of the classroom today, in the hallways. We have asked teachers to keep students inside their locked classrooms until we give an all-clear to move about the building. ... We are doing a search of all personal items in the building at the Jones Charter Academy Campus and will notify families once this is complete,” PSAS said in a social media post alerting families.

Just before 10, PSAS updated that it had completed the search and “did not find any articles that threatened school safety or security.” Schools were then downgraded to the secured perimeter status, which means operations go on as normal inside the building but no one is allowed in or out.

No information about the alleged threat was provided.

Schools in PSAS network include the Jones campus, Fulton Heights, Pueblo Classical Academy, E-Learning Academy and Homeschool.

UPDATE: Today, March 9, 2022, The Jones Charter Academy received a credible threat to campus safety; the Pueblo Police... Posted by Pueblo School for Arts & Sciences on Wednesday, March 9, 2022

