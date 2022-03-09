Advertisement

Colorado Springs remains under ‘Accident Alert’ status Thursday because of slick roads

I-25 and County Line (Douglas/El Paso) 3/9/22. 3:20 p.m.
I-25 and County Line (Douglas/El Paso) 3/9/22. 3:20 p.m.(City of Colorado Springs)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:22 PM MST|Updated: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:25 PM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The city of Colorado Springs remains under “accident alert” status Thursday because of slick roads.

The alert was issued at about 3 p.m. Wednesday.

While on accident alert, or cold reporting, if there is a crash where alcohol or drugs are not suspected and there are no injuries, the drivers involved are asked to exchange information instead of calling police out to the scene. Drivers then have up to 72 hours to pick up a cold crash report from the police department or State Patrol.

Click here for more information on reporting a crash.

