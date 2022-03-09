Victim exchanges fire with suspects during armed robbery in southeast Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are continuing to investigate whether there is any connection between a robbery and a shots-fired call early Tuesday evening.

Just before 5:20 p.m., a man called police to report a robbery. According to the victim, two other men accosted him in the 1500 block of Verde Drive and threatened him with a gun. The victim said he pulled out his own gun and exchanged several rounds with the suspects before they were able to get the upper hand on him by hitting him with a tire iron. The suspects then reportedly stole his gun and fled in a black sedan.

Not even 15 minutes later, police swarmed the Hancock Plaza Shopping Center on South Academy on reports of a possible shooting. Officers found two men parked near the Dollar Tree in a car matching the one involved in the robbery.

“None of the occupants had been shot, but one of the occupants stated that he believed he may have been as he had witnessed a robbery where shots were fired,” police said.

A lieutenant told 11 News that at most, the man may have been grazed by a bullet and did not need to go to the hospital.

Officers did not find any probable cause at the time to arrest the two men in the car but are continuing to investigate.

As more details become available, this article will be updated.

