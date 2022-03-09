Inmate found dead at a Colorado correctional facility, evidence suggests he was attacked

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after an inmate was found dead in Colorado.

The body was discovered Tuesday morning at the Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility.

“Staff found a male inmate lying on the floor of his cell with injuries suggestive of a serious assault,” part of a news release from the Interim Public Information Officer for the Colorado Department of Corrections reads. “Responding staff initiated life saving measures and the inmate was transported by ambulance to St. Thomas More Hospital in Canon City where he was pronounced dead.”

The death is being treated as a suspected homicide as both the Inspector General and Fremont County Coroner investigate. The inmate was not publicly identified.

