Criminals are reportedly borrowing cell phones from strangers in Colorado to steal money

By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:00 PM MST
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Criminals are reportedly asking to borrow a stranger’s cell phone with the goal of stealing money.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the recent trend came to light at CSU-Pueblo where several students say they had money transferred from their Venmo accounts after loaning their cell phone to someone. According to the sheriff’s office, the scammer usually asks for a phone as they are desperate to make an “emergency” phone call. At least one suspect has been identified by authorities in Pueblo and an investigation is underway.

“Money can be transferred so quickly through these apps that by the time the victim realizes it, the suspect is long gone,” Pueblo County Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Bureau Chief David Lucero said. “We’re not telling people to not help others, but we are asking them to be aware and protect their phone and the information they have on it. Even if you don’t have cash or banking apps, there may be personal information on it that someone may want.”

You can still help people who may need to use your phone to make a call but make sure to protect yourself from being a crime victim. Here are a few tips from the sheriff’s office:

• Make the phone call for the person and use the speaker

• Make sure banking and cash apps are secure and password protected

• Make sure to log out of your accounts after every time you use it.

• Stay alert and be cautious to keep your money and information safe.

