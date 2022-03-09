Firefighters battle blaze at Old Colorado City nursery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters battled fast-moving flames as they worked to extinguish a fire in a nursery late Tuesday night.

Raw video taken by 11 News photographer shows just how intense the firefight got:

Dramatic flame footage from inside Rick's Garden Center's storage building

Crews got the call just before 10 p.m.

“We received a call ... for lots of smoke in the area,” said Lt. Aaron McConnellogue with the Colorado Springs Fire Department. “No visible flames to any of the initial callers, but they had a lot of smoke in the area.”

The smoke was coming from a building on the property of Rick’s Garden Center at 1827 W. Uintah St. Firefighters told 11 News it was a former home converted to a storage building for the nursery.

When crews pulled, they immediately ran into obstacle number one: The fire was contained to the basement, but because that lower level was engulfed by flames, firefighters couldn’t access the interior of the building.

“We were not able to get people, firefighters, inside initially just cause there was so much fire underneath and the basement being fully involved,” McConnellogue said.

The basement was more of a cellar design, McConnellogue explained, and there was a door to the basement leading from outside. But that had its own challenges.

“We able to get some access through a cellar door but, again, we’re blocked by a lot of materials,” he said.

The fire started spreading upstairs.

“Due to the time that it took us to get access to the structure, we did start to get fire breaching through the floor and making itself into the main level there,” McConnellogue told 11 News.

CSFD’s crews are still actively working to control the structure fire. pic.twitter.com/gOFG9cOd9U — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 9, 2022

There were concerns about mulch surrounding the structure, but fire crews were able to get the upper hand in time to stop the flames from spreading to it..

As of Wednesday morning, the fire is under control, but the storage building sustained a lot of damage. It’s unclear if any plants or other materials were lost.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

