WANTED: Persons of interest in double-homicide case in Colorado, both considered armed and dangerous by authorities

Persons of interest in a homicide case.
Persons of interest in a homicide case.(FCSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:08 PM MST|Updated: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:26 AM MST
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking for help from the public with locating two persons of interest they have tied to a double-homicide case.

Photos of Toni Gurule and Suzette Salyer at the top of this article. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office wants to execute a court order to obtain their DNA. They are also sought for questioning tied to a recent double-homicide case in Fremont County where two bodies were found in the Phantom Canyon area. The victims were identified as Ryan Joe Roth, 25, and Rodolfo Santillan-Reyes, 36.

“Both subjects should be considered armed and dangerous,” a wanted poster from the sheriff’s office reads.

The pair is known to use the following vehicles:

• White 2003 Dodge Ram pickup with Colorado license plate BWK-635

• Orange 2004 Ford Mustang with Colorado license plate HGQ-757

• Blue 2007 Ford F150 with Colorado license plate HAQ-491

If you have information on their location you’re asked to call 719-276-5555.

