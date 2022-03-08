Advertisement

UCCS to hold candlelight vigil supporting Ukraine Tuesday night

Ukraine flag. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/deed.it(UP9 / Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:50 PM MST|Updated: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:48 AM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The public is invited to attend a candlelight vigil supporting Ukraine at UCCS Tuesday night. The vigil is intended to honor those fighting and those who have lost their lives in Ukraine.

“I think it is important to stress that this is more than a vigil, it’s a cultural experience and an opportunity to learn more about the historical context of this assault on Ukraine,” said Dr. Eugenia Olesnicky. “It is an opportunity for the community to show their support for Ukraine but also for the local community that has been traumatized by these recent events. There will also be information available about ways the local community can support Ukraine, through donations but also through other forms of activism.”

The vigil is being held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at El Pomar Plaza, on campus. The plaza is at the top of the stairs near Kraemer Family Library right next to the clock tower. Candles will be provided but community members are welcome to bring their own. The program will feature remarks from Dr. Olesnicky and other faculty who have contributed to the planning, words from a variety of community religious leaders of different denominations, songs from members of the Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble, The Taylor Choir of Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, and the Resistance Revival Chorus. The evening will also include a performance by professional Ukrainian Opera singer Siuzanna Iglidan, who will play the bandura, which is the Ukrainian National Instrument.

The UCCS Department of Student Life is hosting the event in collaboration with faculty, staff and community members.

EDITOR’S NOTE: KKTV incorrectly reported the address of El Pomar Plaza in the original version of this article. The mistake has been removed.

