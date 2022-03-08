Springs driver cited after failing to scrape ice off windshield, crashing
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:51 AM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - When checking off your winter preparation list, don’t forget to scrape off your windshields!
One Colorado Springs driver didn’t do so Tuesday morning and crashed into a light pole.
No one was injured, but the driver was cited for obstructed view. Police told 11 News the driver was trying to make a turn and the frost on the windshield blocked his view.
The crash was reported at Palmer Park and Lehmberg during the morning commute. It was cleared around 8 a.m.
