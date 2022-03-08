Advertisement

Investigation underway into a Colorado Springs auto shop after engines disappear and business appears to close

A vehicle outside of SL Performance Boxer Engines on 3/7/22 marked to be towed.
A vehicle outside of SL Performance Boxer Engines on 3/7/22 marked to be towed.(KKTV/Julie Martin)
By Tony Keith and Julie Martin
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:47 PM MST|Updated: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:18 AM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation into a Colorado Springs auto shop is underway as more than a dozen people say the business took their money and didn’t do the work that was promised.

11 News has talked with a group of customers who say they have filed a police report tied to SL Performance Boxer Engines. The business is on the east side of Colorado Springs off Seedling Court between Galley Road and East Platte Avenue. Colorado Springs police confirmed they opened an investigation but couldn’t elaborate when 11 News asked follow-up questions on Monday. The people 11 News spoke with say the owner was running a great business but recently stopped returning their calls.

When someone went to the shop recently he found dozens of cars parked on the side of the road in front of the business that had been marked by police and were about to be towed. Many people went to move their cars but discovered the engines had been removed. When 11 News went to the shop on Monday during their regular business hours, no one came to the door. The owners of the cars impacted say they worked with Shane Leonard, and the secretary of state’s website lists him as the register agent. Police could not confirm Leonard is under investigation.

Everyone who reached out to 11 News had a similar story.

“I have nothing, no engine, no parts, no nothing,” Scott Nelson explained.

Nelson isn’t the only one looking for answers.

“I paid Shane just a few hundred dollars short of $28,000,” Austin Burton added.

Many people have taken their concerns to police, but now they’re playing the waiting game.

“I’m out around $16,000,” Justin Zalewski stated.

It isn’t clear how many vehicles were apparently stripped of parts or where Leonard is. Anyone connected to this incident who would like to share their story can email News@kktv.com. 11 News will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates as they become available.

