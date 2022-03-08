Advertisement

Here’s how you can order more free at-home COVID-19 tests

Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to...
Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a distribution event, Dec. 30, 2021, in Youngstown, Ohio. Over 68 million orders have already been placed since the website launched on Dec. 21, 2021.(David Dermer | AP Photo/David Dermer, File)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:42 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Biden administration is offering additional free at-home COVID-19 tests in an effort to increase testing.

Over 68 million orders have already been placed since the website launched on Dec. 21. Households are now eligible for a second order of four tests via covidtests.gov.

According to the U.S. Postal Service, new orders will ship for free as tests are received from manufacturers.

So far, USPS has delivered more than 270 million COVID-19 packaged tests to households across the country.

“There are few assignments the Postal Service has received that better exemplify our public service mission than the request of the Biden Administration to deliver America’s COVID-19 test kits,” said Postmaster General and CEO Louis DeJoy in a press release. “It is a major point of pride throughout our organization to have met our own performance expectations and those of the public.

Test kit orders in the continental U.S. are sent through First Class Package Service, and by Priority Mail to Alaska, Hawaii, the U.S. territories and APO/FPO/DPO addresses.

Once an order is placed, you will get an order confirmation email and status updates as the package is shipped.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity outside a Dollar Tree on March 8, 2022. It's still unclear if this is...
Victim exchanges fire with suspects during armed robbery in southeast Springs
Death investigation.
Inmate found dead at a Colorado correctional facility, evidence suggests he was attacked
Deadly car crash under investigation.
Deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 50 under investigation near Pueblo Tuesday night
A glow from the fire can be seen through the windows of the storage building. March 8, 2022.
Firefighters battle blaze at Old Colorado City nursery
I-25 and County Line (Douglas/El Paso) 3/9/22. 3:20 p.m.
Colorado Springs under ‘Accident Alert’ status Wednesday because of slick roads

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on the violence in Ukraine.
Harris embraces call for war crimes probe of Russia
The war in Ukraine causing surging gas prices.
Gar prices soar as summer driving season approaches
File photo.
4 people shot in Aurora, at least 1 dead
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on the violence in Ukraine.
Harris speaks on the violence in Ukraine
Olga and some family members in Ukraine.
Colorado Springs woman helps loved ones in Ukraine from afar: ‘Every day has been hard’