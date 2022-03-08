Crews called to house fire in Colorado Springs on Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a house fire in Colorado Springs on Tuesday just before 4 p.m.

The fire was in the basement of a home in the 2100 block of Saranac Drive. The neighborhood is just east of Prospect Lake.

When 11 News arrived at the scene at about 4:15 p.m., the fire was under control. According to firefighters at the scene no one was injured and everyone was able to get out safely. Four people and three dogs will be displaced due to smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Update- Basement fire at Saranac Dr. Firefighters found fire and have water on it. Fire under control pic.twitter.com/zWwIXW48kT — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 8, 2022

