Crash involving a city bus in Colorado Springs under investigation Monday night

Crash involving a city bus 3/7/22.
Crash involving a city bus 3/7/22.(KKTV/Jon Modic)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:35 PM MST|Updated: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:36 AM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving a city bus was under investigation in Colorado Springs Monday night.

The crash was reported just before 7 p.m. at Mt. View Lane and North Weber Street. The intersection is just east of North Nevada Avenue and south of Austin Bluffs Parkway. When 11 News arrived to the scene, one direction of Mt. View Lane was closed and someone was being given a sobriety test. The crash involved a Mountain Metro Transit bus and a truck.

One person was taken to the hospital, but police have not said whether the injuries were serious.

