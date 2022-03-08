Advertisement

Amazon delivery van stolen in Pueblo

Pueblo police believe this person stole an Amazon delivery van on March 7, 2022, and are hoping...
Pueblo police believe this person stole an Amazon delivery van on March 7, 2022, and are hoping someone recognizes them.(Pueblo Police Dept.)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 1:55 PM MST|Updated: Mar. 8, 2022 at 1:56 PM MST
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Do you recognize the person at the top of this page?

Pueblo police suspect this person of stealing an Amazon delivery van Monday.

The suspect could be driving a white Honda CRV (pictured below) and was last seen in the area of Cambridge Avenue and Stanford Avenue in southwest Pueblo.

Police say the suspect stole the Amazon van just after noon on Monday. The suspect then allegedly drove to the nearby CRV and began unloading packages from the van.

Police say that by the time they arrived on scene the suspect had fled, and the empty van was all that was left.

They say he could face theft and aggravated motor vehicle charges if caught.

Pueblo police tell me that the suspect is currently not connected to any other crimes or ongoing investigations that they know of.

Anyone who recognises the suspect or has information about the call is encouraged to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers or the Pueblo Police Department.

