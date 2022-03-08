7 convenience store robberies in 5 days reported in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say one alleged robber is off the streets after allegedly hitting two convenience stores in less than 10 minutes.

But the suspect or suspects in five other cases remain at large.

Michael Odell, 34, was spotted by state troopers speeding in the area of Constitution and Peterson just after 2:30 Tuesday morning and was arrested after a short chase. Police accuse him of holding up convenience stores in the 7300 block of Duryea Drive and the 5900 block of Dublin Boulevard half an hour earlier, getting away with more than $300.

They were the third and fourth convenience store robberies of the night -- and the sixth and seventh in the span of just five days in Colorado Springs.

Just prior to Odell’s alleged crimes, a crook left a 7-Eleven at Uintah and I-25 empty-handed after a failed robbery attempt. The clerk told police that the suspect walked into the store just after 1 a.m. and asked her activate three Visa gift cards. He then showed his gun and told her it was a robbery. The employee wasn’t able to activate the cards, and the suspect left. He was last seen climbing into a black two-door sedan and fleeing west.

That episode followed directly on the heels of a robbery at another 7-Eleven across town late Monday night. Police say a male suspect went into the business -- located at the corner of North Academy and Palmer Park -- around 9:45 p.m., showed his gun and demanded cash from the register. That time, the robber got what he came for. He fled before police got on scene.

Starting March 4, police have reported robberies or attempted robberies at seven different convenience stores in Colorado Springs. The last two -- the ones Odell is accused in -- are the only ones with an arrest made.

7-Eleven, 4605 Austin Bluffs Parkway (March 4, 9:20 p.m.): Man went into the store with a handgun, demanded cash. No arrest.

Kum & Go, 3091 N. Chestnut Parkway (March 5, 3:04 a.m.): Man went into the store with a gun, demanded cash. No arrest.

Kum & Go, 525 Wooten Road (March 7, 2:40 a.m.): Man told clerk he was armed, demanded cash. No arrest.

7-Eleven, 1426 N. Academy Blvd. (March 7, 9:44 p.m.): Man showed his gun, demanded cash. No arrest.

7-Eleven, 310 W. Uintah St. (March 8, 1:05 a.m.): Man told clerk to activate Visa gift cards, showed gun and informed her it was a robbery. No arrest.

Kum & Go, 7375 Duryea Drive (March 8, 1:56 p.m.): Two suspects barged in, one demanding money, the other showing a gun. They got away with $293 in cash. One arrested (Odell), one still at large.

Circle K, 5995 Dublin Blvd. (March 8, 2:02 a.m.): Suspect demands cash from the register while waving a gun. Gets away with $20-$30. One arrested (Odell).

Police have not yet said if any of the first five robberies are connected.

