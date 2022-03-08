Advertisement

7 convenience store robberies in 5 days reported in Colorado Springs

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:23 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say one alleged robber is off the streets after allegedly hitting two convenience stores in less than 10 minutes.

But the suspect or suspects in five other cases remain at large.

Michael Odell, 34, was spotted by state troopers speeding in the area of Constitution and Peterson just after 2:30 Tuesday morning and was arrested after a short chase. Police accuse him of holding up convenience stores in the 7300 block of Duryea Drive and the 5900 block of Dublin Boulevard half an hour earlier, getting away with more than $300.

They were the third and fourth convenience store robberies of the night -- and the sixth and seventh in the span of just five days in Colorado Springs.

Just prior to Odell’s alleged crimes, a crook left a 7-Eleven at Uintah and I-25 empty-handed after a failed robbery attempt. The clerk told police that the suspect walked into the store just after 1 a.m. and asked her activate three Visa gift cards. He then showed his gun and told her it was a robbery. The employee wasn’t able to activate the cards, and the suspect left. He was last seen climbing into a black two-door sedan and fleeing west.

That episode followed directly on the heels of a robbery at another 7-Eleven across town late Monday night. Police say a male suspect went into the business -- located at the corner of North Academy and Palmer Park -- around 9:45 p.m., showed his gun and demanded cash from the register. That time, the robber got what he came for. He fled before police got on scene.

Starting March 4, police have reported robberies or attempted robberies at seven different convenience stores in Colorado Springs. The last two -- the ones Odell is accused in -- are the only ones with an arrest made.

7-Eleven, 4605 Austin Bluffs Parkway (March 4, 9:20 p.m.): Man went into the store with a handgun, demanded cash. No arrest.

Kum & Go, 3091 N. Chestnut Parkway (March 5, 3:04 a.m.): Man went into the store with a gun, demanded cash. No arrest.

Kum & Go, 525 Wooten Road (March 7, 2:40 a.m.): Man told clerk he was armed, demanded cash. No arrest.

7-Eleven, 1426 N. Academy Blvd. (March 7, 9:44 p.m.): Man showed his gun, demanded cash. No arrest.

7-Eleven, 310 W. Uintah St. (March 8, 1:05 a.m.): Man told clerk to activate Visa gift cards, showed gun and informed her it was a robbery. No arrest.

Kum & Go, 7375 Duryea Drive (March 8, 1:56 p.m.): Two suspects barged in, one demanding money, the other showing a gun. They got away with $293 in cash. One arrested (Odell), one still at large.

Circle K, 5995 Dublin Blvd. (March 8, 2:02 a.m.): Suspect demands cash from the register while waving a gun. Gets away with $20-$30. One arrested (Odell).

Police have not yet said if any of the first five robberies are connected.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity outside a Dollar Tree on March 8, 2022. It's still unclear if this is...
Victim exchanges fire with suspects during armed robbery in southeast Springs
Death investigation.
Inmate found dead at a Colorado correctional facility, evidence suggests he was attacked
Deadly car crash under investigation.
Deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 50 under investigation near Pueblo Tuesday night
A glow from the fire can be seen through the windows of the storage building. March 8, 2022.
Firefighters battle blaze at Old Colorado City nursery
I-25 and County Line (Douglas/El Paso) 3/9/22. 3:20 p.m.
Colorado Springs under ‘Accident Alert’ status Wednesday because of slick roads

Latest News

File photo.
4 people shot in Aurora, at least 1 dead
Olga and some family members in Ukraine.
Colorado Springs woman helps loved ones in Ukraine from afar: ‘Every day has been hard’
Icy weather created additional challenges for Springs firefighters on March 10, 2022.
Firefighters battle motel fire amid snow, single-digit weather
Wintry Through Thursday
Wintry through Thursday
Tina Peters was taken into custody 3/9/22.
Colorado county clerk turns herself in after arrest warrant with a $500,000 cash-only bond was issued