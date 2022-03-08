2 people survive a small plane crash in the median of a Colorado highway

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were able to walk away from a small plane crash in Colorado on Tuesday.

The crash happened in the afternoon on E-470 between Peoria and Jamaica near the Centennial Airport. According to South Metro Fire Rescue, two people were onboard and exited safely. Soon after the crash, the plane was on fire.

As of 3:30 p.m. crews were working on getting the jet fuel out of the wrecked plane and there were road closures in the area. At about 5:45 p.m. the crash was being cleared. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

*Plane Crash* SMFR and @dcsheriff on scene of a plane crash in the median on E-470 between Peoria and Jamaica. 2 occupants were on board and safely exited. Paramedics are evaluating them for minor injuries. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/S52Xld88xY — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) March 8, 2022

