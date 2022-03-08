Advertisement

2 people survive a small plane crash in the median of a Colorado highway

Small plane crash in Colorado 3/8/22.
Small plane crash in Colorado 3/8/22.(South Metro Fire Rescue)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:48 PM MST|Updated: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:47 PM MST
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were able to walk away from a small plane crash in Colorado on Tuesday.

The crash happened in the afternoon on E-470 between Peoria and Jamaica near the Centennial Airport. According to South Metro Fire Rescue, two people were onboard and exited safely. Soon after the crash, the plane was on fire.

As of 3:30 p.m. crews were working on getting the jet fuel out of the wrecked plane and there were road closures in the area. At about 5:45 p.m. the crash was being cleared. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

