Vail Mountain extends ski season to May 1

VAIL, Colo. (KKTV) - Skiers and snowboarders just got another week to hit the slopes in Vail!

Vail Mountain is extending its ski season to May 1, the resort announced Monday.

“We are very excited to be offering our community and guests one additional week to ski and snowboard on Vail Mountain,” said Beth Howard, vice president and chief operating officer of Vail Mountain. “This extension is made entirely possible by the dedicated mountain staff who have worked to provide guests with an outstanding winter season. We are truly grateful for everyone’s hard work to open over 5,100 acres of terrain and for our longest season on record.”

Vail said the season got off to a bumpy start with the early lack of snow but is currently sitting at 190 inches of natural snow. Its snowmaking enhancement project -- introduced in 2019 -- added even more powder to the mountain.

“Despite challenging early-season weather conditions, the resort’s snowmaking efforts enabled a phenomenal ski and ride experience this year, building the base that will allow for this season extension,” the resort said.

