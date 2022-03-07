Pueblo South, Pueblo Central, Lewis-Palmer rumble to 4A Final Four

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three Southern Colorado schools make up the Final Four of the 4A boys high school basketball bracket.

On Saturday, #1 Lewis-Palmer topped #9 Longmont 76-61 to continue their run as the top overall seed in the bracket. They will meet #5 Pueblo Central, who fended off a late run by #4 Montrose to win 50-41.

On the other side of the bracket, #2 Pueblo South outpaced #7 Centaurus 60-45 Saturday at the Southwest Motors Events Center. The Colts will face #6 Frederick.

Final Four games and the 4A championship will be played at the Denver Coliseum. Pueblo South takes the court Friday at 4pm, while Lewis-Palmer and Pueblo Central will battle following that game at 5:30pm. The title game is scheduled for 1:30pm on Saturday.

