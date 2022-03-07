New report shows average price of gas hits all-time high in the United States

(KKTV) - A new report states the U.S. national average price of gasoline hit an all-time high on Monday.

The report by GasBuddy says the previous all-time high was set back in 2008 at $4.103 per gallon. On Monday, the company was reporting the average was $4.104 in the U.S.

“Americans have never seen gasoline prices this high, nor have we seen the pace of increases so fast and furious. That combination makes this situation all the more remarkable and intense, with crippling sanctions on Russia curbing their flow of oil, leading to the massive spike in the price of all fuels: gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and more,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “It’s a dire situation and won’t improve any time soon. The high prices are likely to stick around for not days or weeks, like they did in 2008, but months. GasBuddy now expects the yearly national average to rise to its highest ever recorded.”

According to Skyler McKinley, the regional director of public affairs for AAA, the average cost of a gallon for gas on Monday by city are as follows:

Greeley Current Average: $3.67• Yesterday Average: $3.65• Week Ago Average: $3.27• Month Ago Average: $3.22• Year Ago Average: $2.70• Highest Recorded Average: $4.09 (7/17/08)

Denver Current Average: $3.71• Yesterday Average: $3.70• Week Ago Average: $3.30• Month Ago Average: $3.24• Year Ago Average: $2.70• Highest Recorded Average: $4.00 (7/17/08)

Boulder - Longmont Current Average: $3.72• Yesterday Average: $3.71• Week Ago Average: $3.29• Month Ago Average: $3.24• Year Ago Average: $2.72• Highest Recorded Average: $4.05 (7/18/08)

Fort Collins - Loveland Current Average: $3.73• Yesterday Average: $3.69• Week Ago Average: $3.33• Month Ago Average: $3.30• Year Ago Average: $2.68• Highest Recorded Average: $4.04 (7/6/08)

Colorado Springs Current Average: $3.73• Yesterday Average: $3.71• Week Ago Average: $3.38• Month Ago Average: $3.33• Year Ago Average: $2.70• Highest Recorded Average: $3.98 (7/17/08)

Grand Junction Current Average: $3.75• Yesterday Average: $3.70• Week Ago Average: $3.31• Month Ago Average: $3.24• Year Ago Average: $2.77• Highest Recorded Average: $4.23 (7/15/08)

Pueblo Current Average: $3.81• Yesterday Average: $3.79• Week Ago Average: $3.49• Month Ago Average: $3.50• Year Ago Average: $2.69• Highest Recorded Average: $4.04 (7/18/08)

Glenwood Springs Current Average: $3.86• Yesterday Average: $3.83• Week Ago Average: $3.58• Month Ago Average: $3.55• Year Ago Average: $3.00• Highest Recorded Average: $4.49 (7/19/08)

Vail Current Average: $4.00• Yesterday Average: $3.99• Week Ago Average: $3.73• Month Ago Average: $3.64• Year Ago Average: $3.15• Highest Recorded Average: $4.53 (7/16/08)

Durango Current Average: $4.14• Yesterday Average: $4.07• Week Ago Average: $3.68• Month Ago Average: $3.58• Year Ago Average: $2.82• Highest Recorded Average: $4.22 (7/18/08)

“Unfortunately, we can say with certainty that more price hikes are on the way - and Coloradans may soon begin to see record high prices at every fill up,” McKinley said. “Chalk it up to the extraordinary times we’ve been living through. The pandemic fundamentally tightened the global crude oil market. Set against that backdrop, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has severely limited Russia’s ability to sell its oil globally, further straining supply.”

