Multiple people hurt in hit-and-run crash near Citadel Mall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver fled the scene of a crash early Monday morning, leaving behind multiple injured people.

The two cars collided at Galley and Chelton just after 12:20 a.m. Police said when they reached the scene, only one vehicle was still there, the other long gone. The people in the remaining car were seriously hurt and transported to the hospital. They are expected to survive.

Because the crash involved a hit-and-run driver and serious injuries, the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Major Crash Team is investigating.

No suspect vehicle description has been released at the time of this writing.

