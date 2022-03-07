Advertisement

Man gets 3 years in prison for buying $57,000 Pokémon card with COVID relief loan

Vinath Oudomsine agreed to forfeit his collectable Pokemon trading card as part of his sentence.
Vinath Oudomsine agreed to forfeit his collectable Pokemon trading card as part of his sentence.(Business Wire/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:45 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBLIN, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia man has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for illegally obtaining a coronavirus relief loan and using more than $57,000 of it to buy a Pokémon card.

Acting U.S. Attorney David Estes said Monday that Vinath Oudomsine of Dublin, Georgia, agreed to forfeit the collectable “Charizard” trading card as part of his sentence.

The 31-year-old man pleaded guilty in October to a single count of wire fraud.

Prosecutors said Oudomsine submitted false information to the U.S. Small Business Administration last year while applying for a COVID-19 relief loan. They say he received an $85,000 loan, and spent more than half of it on the Pokémon trading card.

Oudomsine was also fined $10,000, ordered to pay restitution of $85,000, and ordered to serve three years of supervised release after completion of his three-year prison term.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car with two kids inside was taken Monday night in Colorado Springs. 3/7/22.
Car taken with kids inside from a Colorado Springs gas station Monday night
A vehicle outside of SL Performance Boxer Engines on 3/7/22 marked to be towed.
Investigation underway into a Colorado Springs auto shop after engines disappear and business appears to close
Persons of interest in a homicide case.
WANTED: Persons of interest in double-homicide case in Colorado, both considered armed and dangerous by authorities
Shooting scene 3/8/22.
Large police presence outside a Colorado Springs Dollar Tree connected to a possible shooting
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Colorado Springs ranks in top 10 for least affordable metro area according to new report

Latest News

People help an elderly woman to walk in a street with an apartment building hit by shelling in...
Ukrainians flee besieged cities as conditions worsen
The national average topped $4.17 a gallon on Tuesday, according to auto club AAA, and several...
Q&A: Forecasters say gasoline prices likely to remain high
In a speech on the anniversary of "Blood Sunday," the vice president vowed to push for federal...
Harris heads to Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine
The United Nations says more than 2 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded, and...
As Ukrainians fight for their country, US officials expect Putin will increase action
Thomas Siderio, 12, was shot in the back and killed by a Philadelphia police officer as he ran...
Official: Philadelphia officer who fatally shot 12-year-old to be fired