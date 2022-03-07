Advertisement

Joro spiders likely to invade entire east coast

The joro spider, a large spider native to East Asia, is seen in Johns Creek, Ga., on Sunday,...
The joro spider, a large spider native to East Asia, is seen in Johns Creek, Ga., on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.(Alex Sanz | (AP Photo/Alex Sanz)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:15 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Joro Spiders are expected to take up residency along the entire east coast, according to scientists at the University of Georgia.

According to report published by the university, the bright yellow, blue-black and red spiders first arrived in Georgia around 2013 and have since spread across the state and Southeast.

Unlike its relative, the golden silk spider, scientists say Joros are able to withstand colder temperatures, allowing them to likely exist beyond the borders of the Southeast.

According to the report, Joro spiders are found across their native country of Japan, which has a similar climate to the United States.

“Just by looking at that, it looks like the Joros could probably survive throughout most of the Eastern Seaboard here, which is pretty sobering,” Andy Davis with Odum School of Ecology said in the UGA report.

Undergraduate researcher Benjamin Frick said humans play a major factor in Joro spiders living in more regions.

Scientists believe the first Joro spiders were likely stowaways on shipping containers, and they could easily travel on a car or luggage.

The report says Joro spiders are relatively harmless and are more a nuisance than a threat.

“Joros won’t bite unless cornered, and their fangs are often not large enough to break human skin,” the report says.

The spiders typically spin webs around late May or early June, but the large female webs are usually seen around the start of fall.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car with two kids inside was taken Monday night in Colorado Springs. 3/7/22.
Car taken with kids inside from a Colorado Springs gas station Monday night
A vehicle outside of SL Performance Boxer Engines on 3/7/22 marked to be towed.
Investigation underway into a Colorado Springs auto shop after engines disappear and business appears to close
Persons of interest in a homicide case.
WANTED: Persons of interest in double-homicide case in Colorado, both considered armed and dangerous by authorities
Shooting scene 3/8/22.
Large police presence outside a Colorado Springs Dollar Tree connected to a possible shooting
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Colorado Springs ranks in top 10 for least affordable metro area according to new report

Latest News

People help an elderly woman to walk in a street with an apartment building hit by shelling in...
Ukrainians flee besieged cities as conditions worsen
The national average topped $4.17 a gallon on Tuesday, according to auto club AAA, and several...
Q&A: Forecasters say gasoline prices likely to remain high
In a speech on the anniversary of "Blood Sunday," the vice president vowed to push for federal...
Harris heads to Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine
The United Nations says more than 2 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded, and...
As Ukrainians fight for their country, US officials expect Putin will increase action
Thomas Siderio, 12, was shot in the back and killed by a Philadelphia police officer as he ran...
Official: Philadelphia officer who fatally shot 12-year-old to be fired