Driver arrested for DUI following fiery early morning crash in Colorado Springs

The crash site on March 7, 2022.
(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:38 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver is facing DUI charges after flipping their car and taking out a power pole early Monday morning.

Officers responded to Galley and Potter at 4:25 a.m. on reports of a car on fire near the intersection. They found the car on its roof and the power pole leaning over the roadway. The driver and sole occupant was still on scene and was swiftly arrested for driving intoxicated.

No other vehicles were involved.

Because the car damaged the power pole, utility crews were called out for repairs. As of 7:30 a.m., the intersection remains closed.

