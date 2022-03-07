Advertisement

CSU-Pueblo women’s basketball earns at-large bid to NCAA Tournament

CSU-Pueblo women's basketball play at Massari Arena Feb. 10
CSU-Pueblo women's basketball play at Massari Arena Feb. 10(KKTV)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 9:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The season isn’t over yet for Pack hoops!

The CSU-Pueblo women’s basketball team is headed to their first NCAA Division 2 Tournament since 2018, and will face Lubbock Christian in the opening round of the South Central Regional. The Pack finished the season 23-8, a 20-win improvement over last season. CSU-Pueblo finished tied for second in the RMAC regular season standings, and advanced to the finals of the RMAC Tournament before losing to Metro State on Saturday.

“What a great and special feeling to be selected to the NCAA National Tournament,” Pack head coach Tommie Johnson said in a release Sunday. ”Our young women have worked very hard this year. We love representing Pueblo and it is time to dance!”

CSU-Pueblo earned the six seed in the South Central Region. The opening-round opponent, #3 seed Lubbock Christian (26-6) are the back-to-back defending national champions. The Pack will face off against the Chaps on March 11.

