Colorado Springs Starbucks demanding union recognition

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 8:12 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Starbucks in Colorado Springs is joining the wave of cafes seeking to unionize.

Monday, hourly workers at the South Nevada and Brookside location demanded union recognition from local management and the company CEO.

“Through this union, the staff at Brookside will be able to voice concerns and negotiate a fair and improved work environment. We loom forward to the future discussion that will held and the outcome that follows,” employee Maci Parker said in a statement released by Starbucks Workers United/CMRJB Workers United.

An “overwhelming” majority of Brookside employees signed union authorization cards and have petitioned the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) for a union representation election, the news release said.

Currently, stores in Buffalo, New York, and Mesa, Arizona, have won union recognition, and more than 100 other locations across the country have filed for elections. The Brookside Starbucks is the first to do so in Colorado Springs.

