Air Force basketball’s Chris Gobrecht named Mountain West Coach of the Year

Air Force head coach Chris Gobrecht huddles with her team before a home game at Clune Arena...
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 9:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A historic regular season for the Air Force women’s basketball team ends with some hardware for its leaders.

On Sunday, head coach Chris Gobrecht was named Mountain West Coach of the Year. Gobrecht led the Falcons to a number of program records en route to a 17-12 regular season. 17 wins is the most for Air Force in Division 1 program history, and the highest regular season total since 1994.

Falcons senior Cierra Winters was named Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year, averaging 2.7 steals per game. Her efforts helped Air Force hold opponents to a conference-low 58 points per game.

Air Force senior Riley Snyder was also named All-Conference, averaging 15 points per game this season.

The Falcons head to the Mountain West Tournament as the No. 5 seed, the highest such seeding in program history. They will face Nevada Monday at 3:30pm from Las Vegas, NV.

