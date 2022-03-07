6 grass fires start along Black Forest Road; investigators looking for information
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:17 PM MST
BLACK FOREST, Colo. (KKTV) - Black Forest Fire Rescue hopes someone has information regarding several small grass fires that ignited in quick succession late last week.
On the evening of March 3, crews from Black Forest, Colorado Springs and Falcon fire departments put out six fires that started along Black Forest Road.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Black Forest’s fire marshal’s office at 719-495-4300.
No further information has been released.
