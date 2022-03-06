Advertisement

Student charged in Kansas high school shooting that injured 2

Police said a suspect was shot and taken into custody after shooting an administrator and a...
Police said a suspect was shot and taken into custody after shooting an administrator and a school resource officer at Olathe East High School in Olathe, Kansas.(Source: KMBC via CNN)
By Nick Sloan, Abby Dodge and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 10:02 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Olathe, Kan. (KCTV) - An 18-year-old student has been arrested and charged in Friday’s shooting that wounded two people at Olathe East High School.

Jaylon Elmore was charged with attempted capital murder on Saturday, KCTV reports. A probable cause statement said Elmore tried to shoot and kill school resource officer Erik Clark.

Clark was one of two individuals wounded in the shooting. The other was Kaleb Stoppel, a school administrator, but there’s been no official charge announced for that yet, according to court records.

A student opened fire Friday morning at Olathe East High School, injuring the school resource officer and a school administrator, police say.

Clark and Stoppel were released from the hospital Friday and are expected to recover.

Clark has been a school resource officer at Olathe East for seven years. His actions are being credited for saving lives on Friday. He was the first to report the shooting and applied a tourniquet on himself before help arrived.

Elmore was booked into the Johnson County jail just after 11 p.m. on Friday. No first appearance has been announced for him, as he remains hospitalized following the shooting.

A $1 million bond has been listed in Johnson County jail records.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of a shooting investigation was underway Friday night in a Cimarron Hills neighborhood.
Shooting investigation underway in Cimarron Hills east of Colorado Springs Friday night
Andy Vazquez is now recovering at home after being shot in the head while picking up groceries...
Colorado Springs man recovering after being shot in the head in front of his kids, no arrests made
Motorcycle being towed away Friday morning after deadly crash near North Union Boulevard and...
Motorcycle rider killed in crash Friday, Austin Bluffs Parkway back open
File photo.
Kansas man arrested twice in Colorado in one week, once for reportedly driving 121 mph on Highway 24 and then a 2nd time for domestic violence charges
House fire in Colorado Springs 3/4/22.
Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to a fire in Old Colorado City Friday night

Latest News

Snowy next 24 hours
Snow This Weekend
A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv,...
Putin says Ukraine’s future in doubt as cease-fires collapse
A utility worker tends to a downed stoplight on Highway 69 in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday,...
Official: 6 dead as large tornado roars through central Iowa
People hold up signs protesting the war in Ukraine in Colorado Springs on Saturday,
People rally in Colorado Springs to show support for Ukraine: “We are strong together”