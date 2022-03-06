People rally in Colorado Springs to show support for Ukraine: “We are strong together”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There are constant reminders of the human cost of this war, even far away.

As the war rages on in Ukraine, people here in Colorado Springs are speaking out. On Saturday, people showed up in downtown Colorado Springs to protest Russia’s invasion into Ukraine.

They want the violence to stop for the sake of their friends, family, and the world as a whole, and for some, the invasion is more personal.

“I wanted to come out to protest this war. It’s terrible, the atrocities,” Borys Prokop said getting choked up. “This should not be happening in this day and age. People, children…I just wanted to stand up.”

Prokop’s parents are from Ukraine and escaped. He was understandably emotional seeing the amount of people that showed up in Colorado Springs to rally against the war.

“It means a lot to me. And I know people that are there and they deserve to live their own lives and not be trampled on by somebody else,” he said.

Prokop wasn’t the only one with parents from the country. Larysa Martyniuk does too, and has loved ones still overseas. She says seeing the attack on Ukraine is horrific.

“Putin is raging a war against the civilians, he is destroying beautiful architecture, killing innocent children and civilians. It is an outright war,” Martyniuk said.

She adds the people of Ukraine are resilient.

“Ukrainians are very brave. I mean it’s amazing. Putin thought he would take the city in a day or two, that Ukrainians would be welcoming, no way. It’s not Russia. Ukraine is Ukrainians. They are not Russians.”

Then there was Anna Kozak: a Colorado Springs woman who just moved here with her husband a few months ago from Ukraine. All of her friends and family members are still in the country as Russia moves further in.

" I don’t know if I will hear my mom’s voice or not,” she said through tears. “And every time she doesn’t pick up her phone and doesn’t answer me…I didn’t know if she’s fine or not.”

So many people showed up with so many stories about Ukraine. They shared music, hugs, and perhaps the most important thing of all: hope.

“I feel like we are strong together and only we can care. People must say for the world, what is going on?” Kozak said.

“Glory to Ukraine, glory to the U.S. and let freedom ring!” Martyniuk added.

Click here for a list of ways to help Ukrainians.

