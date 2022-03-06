Gas prices up nearly 40 cents in Colorado since start of Russian invasion

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Gas prices continue to march upward more than a week after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upended the oil industry.

According to fuel savings platform GasBuddy, the national average has surpassed $4 for the first time since the global recession in 2008. Going back even further, the 28-cent increase over the last three days and 46-cent increase over the last 10 are the largest gas increases the United States has seen since Hurricane Katrina devastated the Gulf Coast in 2005.

In Colorado, prices remain below the national average, though significantly higher than they were just one week ago. AAA reports the state average as of Sunday is $3.73, up 36 cents from the weekend of the 26th-27th ($3.37). The state average one month ago was $3.32.

In Colorado Springs, customers are paying an average of $3.71 at the pump, up from $3.38 a week ago. Drivers in Pueblo are filling up at the pump to the tune of $3.79 on average, up from $3.49 last week.

The highest-recorded average gas price in Colorado was $3.98 on July 17, 2008.

The price hike is largely due to the sanctions on Russian crude oil exports and is expected to get worse before it gets better.

“We are not really even in the driving season yet. We are still in winter where folks are not driving as much. Where they are not planning road trips and they are not going on vacations,” regional director of public affairs for AAA Skyler McKinley told 11 News.

When McKinley spoke with 11 News Thursday, the state average was still under $3.50, underscoring just how rapidly prices have climbed since then.

AAA says it considers this a short-term problem but that higher prices will likely be a major storyline in 2022.

“Drivers should get accustomed to the idea that 2022 going to be a fairly expensive gas year,” McKinley said.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.