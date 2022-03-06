Congressman Lamborn call with Ukraine President

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As the conflict continues between Ukraine and Russia, Congressman Doug Lamborn spoke with 11 News about his conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. This was at an event Congressman Lamborn was hosting to nominate students planning to join the U.S. military service.

Congressman Lamborn tells 11 News in his conversation with President Zelensky, he said they were planning to bring overwhelming force to combat Russia. As 11 News continued our conversation with the congressman, he tells us President Zelensky says they are not going to roll over for the Russians. President Zelensky continues to say they are losing innocent lives in the conflict and are asking for more air-power support to stop the dominance in his country.

“Given the tragedy unfolding in Ukraine right now, the unprovoked invasion by Russia, we see that warfare unfortunately it’s still part of the human story,” said Congressmen Lamborn.

Congressman Lamborn tells 11 News the Ukrainian people are brave and he wishes this did not happen to them.

