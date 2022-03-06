Advertisement

Colorado Springs, Fountain on ‘accident alert’ status

Police lights
Police lights
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 9:10 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs and Fountain are on accident alert status Sunday as snow continues to fall in the Pikes Peak region.

Under accident alert status, if drivers are involved in a crash and there are no injuries, suspected drug/alcohol use, or public property damage, drivers are asked to exchange information versus calling police. Drivers then have up 72 hours to report the crash.

Springs police say the above still applies if a tow truck has to be called to the scene.

To report a crash in Colorado Springs, click here.

To report a crash in Fountain, click here.

To stay on top of weather and traffic conditions in your area, download the 11 Breaking Weather app here.

