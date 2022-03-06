CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Deputies search for armed robbery suspects

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Pawn Shop near Main Street and Security Boulevard. Deputies say the robbery happened just after 11 a.m. Saturday.

Several people reportedly called the Sheriff’s Office to report the shooting. One caller reportedly told deputies the men ran away from the pawnshop towards a department store in the area. Witnesses reportedly saw the suspects get into a gray Honda sedan with temporary plates and left the area north on Security Boulevard.

Surveillance video from the shop shows three suspects dressed in black hooded sweatshirts and black pants. As they opened the door, they reportedly told everyone to get on the ground.

Deputies say one of the suspects attempted to fire a shot in the direction of the employees behind the counter, but appeared to have malfunctioned, and “the suspect steps back to clear the misfire”. After the suspects step back into the store, one of the suspects reportedly fired one round toward employees. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says the round hit the bottom of one of the display cabinets near the employees.

That’s when the three suspects reportedly ran from the store.

Upon investigation, deputies found “additional video footage in the area which revealed four individuals in a gray Honda sedan driving in the parking lot of 300 Main Street. They drove in the parking lot for a few minutes prior to their attempt to rob the pawnshop”.

A photo of the suspects can be found at the top of this article.

Deputies were not able to locate the Honda sedan or the suspects.

If anyone has information on any of the suspects or this incident, contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555 or the Tip Line at 719-520-7777. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

