20+ vehicles involved in crashes just north of Pueblo

A van can be seen spun off the roadway as traffic backups grow on I-25 north of Pueblo on March...
A van can be seen spun off the roadway as traffic backups grow on I-25 north of Pueblo on March 6, 2022.(CDOT)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 11:41 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Deteriorating road condition have resulted in as many as 20 vehicles crashing just north of Pueblo.

The cars were not all part of the same collision, but of a series of crashes, State Patrol told 11 News. All of the wrecks were reported between I-25 mile markers 104-108 and most were on the southbound side of the interstate. Southbound I-25 was closed in the area for more than an hour, reopening just after 12 p.m.

No serious injuries were reported, though State Patrol confirmed a handful of people were transported to the hospital.

There are reports out of Pueblo that the area has received a few inches of snow Sunday morning.

Elsewhere in Colorado, I-70 is closed in both directions between Burlington and Limon due to reported whiteout conditions causing a slew of crashes.

Follow traffic updates across the state here.

