Suspect gets away with money during convenience store robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating a robbery at a convenience store near West Fillmore Street and I-25. It happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday.

Officers say a man walked into the store, reportedly showed a handgun while demanding money from the clerk.

The suspect left the area before police arrived.

No suspect description was available at the time this article was written.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.