Advertisement

St. Mary’s boys, Vanguard girls rumble to next round in 3A state tournament

By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:16 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pirates and Coursers continued their bid for a state title Friday.

#1 St. Mary’s boys basketball pounded Delta 81-59 in the opener of the 3A state tournament bracket. They will advance to play University in the Sweet 16.

The #3 Vanguard girls outlasted Strasburg at home, 50-44. The Coursers move on to host #14 Centauri on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene where 11-year-old Annaliese Backner was killed in Parachute, 40 miles east of Grand...
WATCH: Police provide update on Colorado child killed after falling under moving school bus
D-11 Logo
Colorado Springs D-11 parts ways with superintendent
File photo.
Kansas man arrested twice in Colorado in one week, once for reportedly driving 121 mph on Highway 24 and then a 2nd time for domestic violence charges
Motorcycle being towed away Friday morning after deadly crash near North Union Boulevard and...
Motorcycle rider killed in crash Friday, Austin Bluffs Parkway back open
A floor collapsed during a house party in Colorado.
WATCH: Body-cam footage released after floor collapses at a Colorado house party with more than 100 people inside

Latest News

CC hockey blanked by Denver in front of record crowd
CC hockey blanked by Denver in front of record crowd
Lady Falcons peaking heading into Mountain West tournament
Lady Falcons peaking heading into Mountain West tournament
FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL...
NFL suspends all COVID protocols, cites ‘encouraging trends’
Air Force women thrash San Diego State, cap historic regular season with 5 seed in conference...
Air Force women thrash San Diego State, cap historic regular season with 5 seed in conference tourney