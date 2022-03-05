St. Mary’s boys, Vanguard girls rumble to next round in 3A state tournament

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pirates and Coursers continued their bid for a state title Friday.

#1 St. Mary’s boys basketball pounded Delta 81-59 in the opener of the 3A state tournament bracket. They will advance to play University in the Sweet 16.

The #3 Vanguard girls outlasted Strasburg at home, 50-44. The Coursers move on to host #14 Centauri on Saturday.

