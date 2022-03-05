Advertisement

Shooting investigation underway in Cimarron Hills east of Colorado Springs Friday night

By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting investigation was underway Friday night in a Cimarron Hills neighborhood.

It isn’t clear what happened, but the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reporting everyone involved is accounted for and there is no known threat to the community. The shooting occurred along Mineola Street. The neighborhood is near the intersection of Palmer Park Boulevard and Peterson Road.

11 News has a crew headed to the scene and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.

