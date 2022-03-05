Advertisement

Roads shut down east of Downtown Colorado Springs due to crash

Scene of the crash near Union Boulevard and Dale Street.
Scene of the crash near Union Boulevard and Dale Street.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 8:13 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say roads are closed Saturday morning due to a crash Saturday morning.

Union Boulevard is closed to northbound and southbound between Dale Street and East Williamette Avenue. Westbound Monument Street is closed at Union Boulevard.

Officers say three cars were involved in the crash. Two people reportedly went to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Drivers should avoid the area and is expected to be closed for about an hour while crews are in the area.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

