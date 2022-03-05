Advertisement

Drivers sent to hospital following crash near Downtown Colorado Springs

Roads in Downtown Colorado Springs are currently closed near Colorado Ave and Nevada Ave.
By Nicole Heins
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 11:37 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Roads in Downtown Colorado Springs are back open following a crash near Colorado Avenue and Nevada Avenue. Colorado Springs police responded to a call around 11 a.m. Saturday.

All northbound lanes of Nevada Avenue were closed at the intersection and eastbound of Colorado Avenue east of the intersection, but reopened just after 12 p.m.

Officers say the drivers of both cars involved were taken to the hospital; their current conditions are unknown.

Drivers should avoid the area.

