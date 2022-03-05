Drivers sent to hospital following crash near Downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Roads in Downtown Colorado Springs are back open following a crash near Colorado Avenue and Nevada Avenue. Colorado Springs police responded to a call around 11 a.m. Saturday.

All lanes of traffic are back open again in the area of Nevada Ave and Colorado Ave. The wreck has been removed from the roadway.@CSPDPIO @CSPDComCenter — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) March 5, 2022

All northbound lanes of Nevada Avenue were closed at the intersection and eastbound of Colorado Avenue east of the intersection, but reopened just after 12 p.m.

Injury traffic accident at Colorado Ave and Nevada Ave. All N/B lanes of traffic on Nevada Ave are closed at the intersection and E/B lanes of Colorado Ave, east of the intersection. Avoid the area and expect delays. @CSPDPIO @CSPDComCenter — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) March 5, 2022

Officers say the drivers of both cars involved were taken to the hospital; their current conditions are unknown.

Drivers should avoid the area.

