Pandemic forces Parkview to scale back trauma center

Parkview Medical Center will scale back its level two trauma center to a level three facility.
By Jack Heeke
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:21 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Parkview Medical Center will scale back its level two trauma center to a level three facility.

Today the hospital released a statement saying that the pandemic has affected their staffing and supplies, and that now was the appropriate time to scale back the trauma center to a level three which requires less on-call physicians.

I spoke to Chief of Nursing Renee Elwell who was adamant that Parkview will continue to provide excellent 24 hour trauma care with access to surgeons.

“I am proud of the trauma care that we provide here and that we are going to continue to provide here. Pueblo has nothing to worry about. We are here for them.”

Parkview also has transfer agreements with level one and two trauma centers across the state, including a level one center in Colorado Springs. If a patient admitted to Parkview requires more care the hospital assures me that they will be quickly transferred.

Parkview’s trauma center will remain a level two during the coming month. It will work with the state on the transition during this time. Until then, it remains unclear exactly which services will be affected and if any staffing changes will be made.

