Gas prices continue to rise for second day in a row

Gas prices are spiking across all 50 states and the national average is on a steady march toward $4 a gallon.
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 9:39 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(CNN) - Gas prices are approaching $4 a gallon as they rise for a second day.

The American Automobile Association says the national average price for regular gasoline climbed to $3.92 a gallon on Saturday.

According to AAA, gas prices have soared 19 cents in the last two days, 26 cents since Wednesday and 37 cents since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nine days ago.

Those are all the largest increases in those periods of time since Hurricane Katrina slammed into the Gulf Coast in 2005.

