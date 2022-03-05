Advertisement

Colorado Springs police investigate 7-11 robbery Friday

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 6:16 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect is on the run following a robbery at a 7-11 near Austin Bluffs Parkway and Barnes Road after 9 p.m. Friday.

Colorado Springs Police say a man went into the store, showed a handgun to the clerk. It is unknown if the suspect got away with any money or items.

The suspect reportedly left the area before police arrived.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle being towed away Friday morning after deadly crash near North Union Boulevard and...
Motorcycle rider killed in crash Friday, Austin Bluffs Parkway back open
File photo.
Kansas man arrested twice in Colorado in one week, once for reportedly driving 121 mph on Highway 24 and then a 2nd time for domestic violence charges
A floor collapsed during a house party in Colorado.
WATCH: Body-cam footage released after floor collapses at a Colorado house party with more than 100 people inside
Andy Vazquez is now recovering at home after being shot in the head while picking up groceries...
Colorado Springs man recovering after being shot in the head in front of his kids, no arrests made
Scene where 11-year-old Annaliese Backner was killed in Parachute, 40 miles east of Grand...
WATCH: Police provide update on Colorado child killed after falling under moving school bus

Latest News

Colorado Springs Police are investigating a robbery at a convenience store near West Fillmore...
Suspect gets away with money during convenience store robbery
Scene of a shooting investigation was underway Friday night in a Cimarron Hills neighborhood.
Shooting investigation underway in Cimarron Hills east of Colorado Springs Friday night
House fire in Colorado Springs 3/4/22.
Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to a fire in Old Colorado City Friday night
Andy Vazquez is now recovering at home after being shot in the head while picking up groceries...
Colorado Springs man recovering after being shot in the head in front of his kids, no arrests made