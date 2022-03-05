Colorado Springs police investigate 7-11 robbery Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect is on the run following a robbery at a 7-11 near Austin Bluffs Parkway and Barnes Road after 9 p.m. Friday.

Colorado Springs Police say a man went into the store, showed a handgun to the clerk. It is unknown if the suspect got away with any money or items.

The suspect reportedly left the area before police arrived.

The investigation is ongoing.

