Colorado Springs man recovering after being shot in the head in front of his kids, no arrests made

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A Colorado Springs man was shot in the head while picking up groceries with his kids. Friday night, Andy Vazquez was recovering at home. His family says they are grateful he’s alive.

The shooting happened Feb. 10 in front of the Carniceria Leonela Meat Market off of East Pikes Peak Avenue near the Citadel Mall. 11 News spoke with the victim’s wife, Paola Rivera. She says the family wants answers. That night, she says Vazquez stayed in the car with his son while his 15-year-old daughter went into the store. When the daughter came outside she said they were attacked by two people in hoodies.

“My boy called me, like screaming and crying. I could not even understand what he was saying. He was like ‘mom, mom, help my daddy is bleeding,”' said Rivera. “That just changed the life of a whole family in like less than a minute and it’s just crazy.”

Vazquez has already undergone hours of surgery, but still has a long road to recovery.

“It was just like a miracle that he is alive and thank God he’s going to be OK. It’s just a matter of time and a lot of recovery and therapy and pain,” said Rivera.

She is angry with all the crime happening in Colorado Springs and says something needs to be done.

“I just don’t want somebody else to live the nightmare that I live,” said Rivera.

Colorado Springs Police say no arrests have been made as of Friday night in this case. It isn’t clear if they have any leads on the suspects.

Anyone with information that can help in the case is urged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

Vazquez expects to be out of his job recovering for at least six months if not longer. His family is unsure if he will be able to return to his job doing commercial drywall because it’s so physically demanding.

A GoFundMe page has been created for the family here.

